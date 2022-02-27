DO you recognise these areas of York from the early 1970s?

Some parts look quite different today - almost unrecognisable.

Perhaps the most changed is the photo that shows the junction of Bootham as it meets Gillygate.

1972 - The corner of Gillygate and Bootham

So what do we remember from 1972 - 50 years ago?

People of York turned out in their hundreds to welcome the Queen, who visited the city to distribute Maundy Money in 1972.

There was a public inquiry into the York Inner Ring Road that year.

Leeds United won the FA Cup for the first time with a 1–0 win over Arsenal at Wembley Stadium. The Olympics were held in Munich and Britain took home four gold medals.

Edward, Duke of Windsor, died of cancer at his home in France aged 77, 35 years after his abdication from the throne.

Queen's visit to York in 1972

The first official gay pride march was held in London.

The BBC1 television quiz programme Mastermind was broadcast for the first time.

In politics, Tory Ted Heath was the Prime Minister, there was a miners' strike, and 'Bloody Sunday' took place in Northern Ireland where 14 died when troops fired on demonstrators in Londonderry. Idi Amin expelled 50,000 Asian British passport holders from Uganda. The British government ordered a pay freeze to combat rising inflation.

The first episode of Emmerdale Farm was broadcast.

