The introduction of The Mount School’s Borealis Academic Society and the Borealis Expeditions heralded a new era in super-curricular enrichment and academic excellence for The Mount School, York's only all-girls school for girls aged 3-18.

Introduced by David Griffiths, Principal and led by Nigel Bidgood FRGS, the Borealis Society is a super-curricular programme, extending academic learning outside of the classroom and into real world. Putting pupils in scenarios and situations that will make a great impact on a student's CV. The first expedition will set off for Iceland in Summer 2022, pupils will take part in a mountain expedition where they will take on physical challenges, study academic topics and attend a reception at the British Embassy in Reykjavik to meet the UK Ambassador to Iceland, who is a former pupil of the Mount School.

This year’s trip has been made available specially for the sake of Year 13 girls who, due to the pandemic, missed the traditional international trips during their time in Year 11 and Sixth Form.

“Academic enrichment, blended with co-curricular activities such as music, performing arts, drama and sport, create a powerful holistic educational entity,” explained Mr Griffiths when he took up the post as The Mount’s 20th Principal. “We don’t know what the future society looks like exactly. So as educators we need to provide our children with a comprehensive education and the skills and emotional intelligence to adapt to the needs of our society. I believe in the power of super-curricular activities, those that promote academic learning and enquiry beyond the confines of the classroom and the curriculum. I am developing and introducing a whole range of opportunities of this ilk at The Mount.”

“We develop our pupil’s talents by encouraging them to take part in Fine Art exhibitions, drama and dance productions and in our vibrant music programme. Our children also explore the world, through our Model United Nations programme, Peace Jam Curriculum and a wide range of trips and overseas expeditions.

They develop cultural interests, participate in academic competitions, and undertake adventurous experiences. They discover their voices and how they can make an impact by being members of active committees and councils.”

“The spin offs in terms of UCAS applications and job interviews are, of course, superb. This applies to the actuality of having taken part and to the more subtle effects on the development of an individual’s personality and character through these activities.”

There are many opportunities to stretch and challenge girls across the entire school, such as Ballet, Creative Writing, Gardening Club or Percussion Group in the Junior School to Court & Law, Engineering, Orienteering, Production to Wind Band in the Senior School. Find out more at mountschoolyork.co.uk