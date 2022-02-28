A MATURE student studying to be a physiotherapist says she can’t wait to graduate so she can move out of expensive York.

Margit Rezacova, 39, has just moved to a one-bed flat in the city centre so she’s within walking distance of York St John University, where she recently started a three-year degree course.

She’s paying £750 a month in rent - which means, with bills, it’s nearer to £900. “That’s £900 a month just to have a roof over my head!” she says. “It’s becoming unbearable with those prices. I can’t wait until I qualify as a physiotherapist and can leave York.”

Margit, who was born in the Czech Republic, has lived in the UK for 16 years. She has no relatives here to help support her.

Since moving to York several years ago she has been living in a shared house - working two part-time jobs while she studied for her GCSEs then an access course so she could do a degree in physiotherapy.

But she’s approaching middle age and is desperate for a place of her own. “I’m nearly 40,” she said. “I don’t want to share with other people!”

She moved into a one-bed flat a year ago, paying £650 a month. But it was damp.

So now she has moved again. Her new flat is much better, she says. But she was shocked by how much rents have gone up in a year. “With Covid things have definitely became more expensive,” she said.

She’s paying her rent out of her maintenance loan, and is also working part-time. But she’ll still finish her course with big debts, she says.

She considered moving out of York and commuting in to study. She saw a nice flat in Selby, which was more affordable.

But she can’t afford a car. “And the train fares are £150 a month, so I thought I may as well find somewhere in York.”

She plans to move out of York once she qualifies and starts work as a physio. She’ll then be able to afford a car to commute - and hopes to start saving for a deposit to buy her own place.

“But the chance of saving and buying a house in York? It’s not going to happen.”

Margit contacted The Press after reading our story earlier this month about the growing problems caused by high rents.

Fiona McCulloch of York Citizens Advice Bureau said spiralling rents meant it was becoming ‘virtually impossible’ to rent privately in York if you were on benefits.

Many who commented on The Press website agreed.

“It’s absolutely disgusting,” said one commenter. “I’ve seen people that have lived in York all their lives move out because they can’t afford it.”

“The high cost of renting in York is outrageous,” added another. “Anyone on a lower income, but not low enough to receive benefits, can’t afford to rent alone. Why should you have to rent a room in a house with people you don’t know?”