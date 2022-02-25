TWO well-known local names have expanded their partnership together.

Bus company First York York City Knights rugby club are starting of the 2022 rugby league season with a renewed deal including ticket offers to encourage sustainable travel to the LNER Community Stadium and plans for fan engagement events in the city centre and special promotions with schools.

Two fixtures will be designated ‘Catch the Bus’ games to promote public transport and carbon saving using the all-electric buses on the Service 9 Park & Ride network which includes the specially-branded York City Knights double-decker.

Ross Johnstone, commercial manager of First York, said: “We’re delighted to build on our partnership with the club, which we began last May and look forward to greeting fans as we do more to connect local people to the club they love.

“Live sport is what lots of people enjoy with their weekend leisure time and we will be at the heart of the matchday experience as they travel to see the players in action.”

Club members will have access to a buy-one-get-one-free FirstDay ticket for travel on matchdays which enables unlimited travel around York. This will be available for the team’s home tie in the Betfred Challenge Cup against Newcastle Thunder this Sunday (February 27).

The club and bus operator are looking at possible plans for a shuttle service using the Knights’ branded bus from a city location to the stadium for future matches.

Opportunities to meet players and join in fun activities with club mascots and coaches on special bus trips including pre-match journeys are also being considered.

Clint Goodchild, chairman at York City Knights, said: “Since arriving in York and becoming chairman of the Knights, it's apparent to me how important First York are to the city and the club.

"The Knights bus has gone down really well with our fans and community and we're delighted that it will be continuing to travel around our city this year.

"Me and the club are looking forward to our partnership with First York developing over the coming year and beyond."

The First York name appears on the players socks and on match tickets and the bus operator is a member of the club’s Business Hub, aimed at bringing local businesses together to share ideas for community outreach and events.

The bus branded in the team’s colours includes a giant QR code which fans can scan and use on the go to get the latest details of club fixtures, local activities and offers with regular information updates on its website yorkcityknights.com