Greggs is arguably the most popular bakery chain with thousands across the UK.
In York alone, there are nine bakeries meaning you are never far from a sausage roll or a chicken bake.
But with each restaurant there comes a different standard to cleanliness and hygiene.
And thanks to the Food Standards Agency (FSA) we get to look out what each of the hygiene ratings is for the different locations.
The inspections are carried out by the local authority and findings are updated on the FSA website whenever there is a new inspection conducted by the council.
What the ratings mean:
There are six different ratings that a venue can be awarded from 0 to 5.
5 - Hygiene standards are very good
4 – Hygiene standards are good
3 – Hygiene standards are generally satisfactory
2 – Some improvement is necessary
1 – Major improvement is necessary
0 – Urgent improvement is required
How is Greggs assessed?
Inspectors look at a few different key elements when assessing the hygiene of a restaurant including:
How hygienically the food is handled- such as how its prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled, and stored.
The condition of the structure of the buildings – the cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation, and other facilities.
How the business manages what it does to make sure food is safe and so that the officer can be confident standards will be maintained in the future.
All the Greggs in York hygiene ratings:
York Road Shiptonthorpe York
Rating: 5
Last inspected: 08 November 2019
East Campus Unit 4 Field Lane Heslington York
Rating: 5
Last inspected:08 January 2020
Retail Kiosk Pod 1 Monks Cross Drive Huntington York
Rating: 5
Last inspected:10 January 2020
St Matthews Service Station York Avenue Jarrow Tyne & Wear
Rating: 5
Last inspected: 15 July 2021
15 St Sampsons Square York
Rating: 5
Last inspected: 11 September 2018
Units 10 Clifton Moor Centre Stirling Road York
Rating: 5
Last inspected:11 October 2018
18 Pavement York
Rating: 5
Last inspected: 23 October 2018
Foss Islands Retail Park Unit 5b Foss Islands Road York
Rating: 5
Last inspected: 12 December 2018
York Road Steeton Tadcaster
Rating: 5
Last inspected:31 January 2022
