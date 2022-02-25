A MOTORCYCLIST was left with life-changing injuries after a crash which shut a major road for several hours.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at 12.40pm today (February 25) to the A64 after a crash.
A spokesman for the service said: "Crews from Tadcaster and Acomb attended a road traffic collision involving an van and a motorcycle, the man on the motorcycle was taken to hospital with life changing injuries, crews used oxygen and assisted with casualty movement."
As The Press reported earlier today, the air ambulance was called to the scene and the road had to be closed for some time, causing long tailbacks.
The road reopened at about 5pm.
