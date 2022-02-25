THE air ambulance has been called in after a three vehicle crash which has closed a major road this afternoon (February 25).
The crash on the A64 in York is causing traffic disruption with one lane of the westbound carriageway closed at Bilbrough Top.
The road is currently closed A64 both ways with stationary traffic for the Air Ambulance to land
The accident happened at about 12.45pm.
More to follow.
