A chef who forced his way into a stranger’s home and sexually assaulted her is today behind bars.

The woman told York Crown Court how Musfata Akgol, 45, ripped her bra and top in the attack.

She also claimed she vomited when he attempted to rape her and that he carried out a second sexual assault on her.

Akgol claimed that he had never been in her bedsit, though he had been in another flat in the same building that evening.

The court heard that neither the woman nor Akgol knew each other and he was identified through a public press appeal.

A jury convicted him of one sexual assault and acquitted him of a second sexual assault and attempted rape.

Akgol, of Redbarn Drive, Osbaldwick, had denied all three charges. He took part in the trial with the aid of an interpreter.

Judge Simon Hickey told him: “A young, vulnerable woman in her own room was assaulted by you, forcing your way in.”

He said Akgol will receive a prison sentence but adjourned sentence until April 1 while probation officers prepare a pre-sentence report.

Akgol was remanded in custody.

The woman told the jury she was at home on the evening of January 14, 2019.

She heard a noise on the stairs and went to her door. A stranger was standing there.

Before she could do anything he put his foot in the door and forced his way into the flat.

She retreated backwards to her bed where he sexually assaulted her.

Throughout he only said “Ssssh”, the court heard.

Some of her vomit splashed on his trousers, the woman claimed. The man wiped it off with a towel and left.

But later the same evening he returned, making it clear, she said, that he wanted her to perform a sex act on him.

She told him to leave and he did.

“I was shaking like a leaf,” she said.

A second woman, who lived in the same building as the complainant, said she had been with Akgol, whom she knew as “Eric” and another man in her flat that evening. The complainant had not been with them.

Forensic scientists found Akgol’s DNA on the woman’s bra, as well as unknown DNA, the jury heard.

Akgol told the jury he had lived in York for 22 years. He alleged he had spent two hours in the neighbour’s flat and that the complainant had also been there.

They had been sitting next to each other and he had put his arm along the back of the sofa.

He had left when others had wanted to start smoking cannabis and gone home.

The jury heard the woman picked Akgol out in a police ID process.