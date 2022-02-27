World Book Day is a great excuse for people to dress up, have fun - and celebrate a love of books and reading.

This year's World Book Day takes place on Thursday, March 3.

It is the 25th anniversary of the event - so all the more reason to take part.

Over the years, The Press has enjoyed sharing photos of young readers (and not so young ones) dressed up as their favourite book characters.

We've dipped into our archive to bring you some of those photos again - perhaps they will give you inspiration for this year's World Book Day.

If you are taking part, we'd love to see your costumes, so please get in touch and send us photos of your outfits.

World Book Day is a charity with the aim to help change children’s lives by making reading together and reading for pleasure a habit for life.

Flashback to Fishergate Primary School pupils taking part in World Book Day

The organisation says that reading for pleasure is the single biggest indicator for success in life - more than family circumstances, educational background, or income.

A spokesperson said: "Sharing stories together for just ten minutes a day will encourage a love of reading and it’s fun for everyone! You can read together anywhere and everywhere, from breakfast to bedtime! In the park, on the train, on the sofa, on a plane – reading and sharing stories can happen anywhere at any time."

On World Book Day, every child in full-time education in the UK is given a voucher to be spent on books.

For more information, check out www.worldbookday.com.

We hope our article has given you inspiration for Thursday. Remember - we'd love to see your outfits!

You can send your World Book Day photos straight to our newsroom via the Send Now button below.