EXPERTS working on plans for a £4.9 million upgrade to Fulford's flood defences encountered an unexpected problem - European Eels.

The eels are a critically endangered species. So Fulford's new flood defences have had to be specifically designed so as not to harm them.

Measures include specially-designed water pumps that start and stop slowly, so that the eels are not drawn into propeller blades.

The propellers will also be able to operate at a slow speed, a spokesperson for the Environment Agency said.

She confirmed that, during initial survey work, a 'small number' of the eels had been found.

But because it is such an endangered species, particular measures had had to be taken, she said.

“All flood defence schemes and pumping operations have to meet strict regulations to help protect the European eel, which is an important and endangered species," she told The Press.

"We have worked with City of York Council on this flood defence project at Fulford, advising on the design to ensure that fish-friendly pumps are used.”

Council leader and ward councillor Keith Aspden said: “The project has been progressing at pace, with design works and a wide range of surveys and assessments taking place to support the future planning permissions that will be needed.

"As part of this work, a protected species of eels were discovered in the area. Active work has taken place with the Environment Agency to adjust the design of the flood defences to ensure that the species are not harmed in any way."

The Environment Agency was unable to confirm whether the special measures to protect the eels would add extra cost.

European Eels have a complex life cycle. Young eels are born in the Sargasso sea, in the Atlantic. They 'undergo several changes during their life, maturing in European waters, before returning to the Sargasso to spawn," The Environment Agency says.

But the eels have been in decline all over Europe and North Africa over the past 30 years, with the number of elvers (young eels) migrating into European rivers falling to less than five per cent of 1980s levels, the Environment Agency says. "This decline has put the eel on the critically endangered list and made it the subject of legislation to help reverse the decline."

Eel regulations were introduced in 2009.

Quite what has attracted the eels up the River Ouse to Fulford remains a mystery.

But Cllr Aspden has promised the improved Fulford flood defences will continue to 'progress at pace'.

Locals have been invited to an 'update meeting' at Fulford Social Hall between 6-7pm on Monday February 28.

Cllr Aspden said a £4.9 million funding package had been put together for the defences, which will protect the A19 and Germany Beck as well as Fordlands Road and Fordlands Crescent.

“As we near the next phase of this crucial project, the submission of a planning application, local residents and experts will continue to play a key role in ensuring the defences are appropriately delivered,” he said.