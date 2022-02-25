A MAN has been arrested after police found bags of drugs, a number of knives and a sword at a house in a North Yorkshire town.
North Yorkshire Police were called to reports of a man threatening a woman in the Skipton Road area of Harrogate and officers detained a man in his 40s at the scene.
He was arrested and searched - and officers found bags of white powder believed to be cocaine, two knives and a quantity of cash in the suspect’s possession.
This led to a further search of his house in the Skipton Road area of Harrogate, where further items were discovered including more bags of what are believed to be class-A drugs, 10 knives, including flick knives, a sword, a large amount of what is believed to be cannabis and drugs paraphernalia including digital scales.
All items were seized and the suspected drugs have been sent for analysis.
The man was arrested on suspicion of drug, weapon and public order offences and remains in custody today while enquiries continue.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.