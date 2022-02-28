Fracking must be revisited - we have to become more self sufficient

ENERGY and environmental policies currently promoted by politicians unduly influenced by "wokeism" are being exposed as futile by world affairs.

Now is the time for pragmatism, common sense, realism to come to the fore.

As an island nation, we have to become more self sufficient, not dependent on vital supplies from unstable sources.

Fracking must be revisited, rewilding abandoned allowing farmers to grow more food.

The minority may have a loud voice but the majority view is the most important.

Peter Rickaby,

West Park,

Selby,

North Yorkshire

The truth is - Ukraine is not a real democracy

TONY Taylor asks if Putin is the new Hitler, no he's not. Steve Rosenberg the BBC Russia correspondent wouldn't be wandering around Moscow asking awkward questions if he was!

What is true is that Ukraine is not a real democracy - it's too enmeshed in political and institutional corruption for that. True democracies listen to the voices of minorities, unlike Russia or Ukraine. Since the coup and the overthrow of the Russian favouring President the Ukraine is no longer a 'buffer state', it has turned its face to the west, it hasn't not listened to the voices of the 8,000,000 ethnic Russians in the East of the country who didn't want to live in an anti Russian state, and have since fought for self determination. A consequence is they have since lived in hell with 14,000 soldiers and civilian people killed in the conflict in the past eight years. It couldn't go on.

Mike Race,

Byron Drive,

York

Simpson is not 100 year’s old

CONGRATULATIONS to Andrew Gatenby on his appointment as managing director of York building company, Simpson, announced in the Press on Wednesday, February 23.

The article claims that the business has traded since 1922, but, this is incorrect.

Mr Gatenby’s father bought the business from the Garland brothers in the early 1990s, but it was not the company originally named W J Simpson (Bishopthorpe) Ltd which Claxton & Garland Ltd acquired in 1973, which was incorporated in 1946 (not 1922).

C&G changed the name to Simpson when it became their small works division, but, this company became dormant in 1987.

In the same year, Elvington Plant Hire Ltd was renamed Simpson (York) Ltd, which is the company Mr Gatenby’s father acquired.

Originally, the company was incorporated in 1965 as B Elsegood Ltd, then became Claxton & Garland (Services) Ltd in 1968, then changed it’s name to Elvington Plant Hire in 1981 before becoming Simpson (York) Ltd.

All of this information is available on Companies House website.

I worked for Simpson in the early 1980s, and my late grandfather, Frank Claxton, co-founded the Claxton & Garland business with the late George Garland in 1954.

Paul Cordock,

Durlston Drive,

Strensall,

York

A new fountain for York will need a "substantial flow"

WHAT a splendid idea. 'What York needs is a world-class fountain' (The Press, February 22).

As a lover of Italy and its many fountains I agree that a major fountain would be a great attraction for the Castle Gateway project. To be effective a substantial flow of water through several outlets is required, the sound is as important as the sight.

My only reservation is the proposal for 20 twice-life-size statues.

So many very large statues would tend to obscure the fountain and would be very costly.

Personally, I would settle for no more than six smaller statues and let the gushing, sparkling water be the main feature.

James S Fox,

Aldwark, York

