ONE more Covid death has been recorded at hospitals in the York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.
The latest data from NHS England shows that the total number of deaths at the trust is now 799.
A further 17 Covid deaths have been recorded in the North East and Yorkshire region.
Across England, a further 84 deaths have been recorded, taking the total at hospitals across the country to 108,423.
The dates of death range from January 29 - February 25.
The families of those who have passed have been informed
