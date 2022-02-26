ISN'T it feasible for the Ukraine, as a sovereign country, to ask from NATO to provide a no-fly zone on its Polish border?

This could extending perhaps 200 miles into Ukraine and solely policed by anti-aircraft missile defences with no NATO personnel on, or over-flights by NATO aircraft.

It would provide a safe haven for Ukrainian civilians and effectively show we're watching Ukraine's back.

What I really said about the benefits of the EU

MORE mistruths from remainers. Anthony Day says in his letter that I said we could not have implemented our vaccination programme as a member of the EU.

I did not say that.

What I actually said was the UK was able to start the vaccination programme much faster by not being constrained to the EU's slow process thus saving many more lives.

Oh, and another advantage of leaving the EU is Matthew Laverack doesn't have to get 27 member states to authorise his joke

... GRAND letter from Anthony Day about Brexit benefits. Julian Sturdy in The Press is also full of bravado. He praises the rules-based international system while supporting a Government threatening to ditch an international treaty covering Northern Ireland, which it negotiated to get Brexit done.

He talks about sanctions on Russian money while his Government, compared with other nations, delivered the weakest set of sanctions.

He warns us of “photo op diplomacy” while his Prime Minister squeezes himself into the cockpit of a fighter jet.

Pity no one pulled the ejection handle. Maybe not bravado but more bluff, bluster and lies.

Out of interest, try asking Sturdy whether he listens to his constituents and what his response time is to their letters.

Join the Big Toddle for Barnardo's

LAST year’s annual Barnardo’s Big Toddle saw thousands of under-fives take part in short sponsored ‘toddles’ to raise money for vulnerable children supported by the UK’s largest children’s charity. An amazing £198,000 was raised across the UK.

This year marks the 25th year of the Barnardo’s Big Toddle. And we are once again calling for children, their families and nurseries to join in the fun this summer as Big Toddle Week returns with a safari theme from June 20 to 26.

Parents, carers and nurseries can hold their own Big Toddles to help raise money for Barnardo’s. It could be a community Toddle, one for family and friends or one at your local nursery, primary school or childminding group.

Register now to receive a Toddle Together fundraising pack containing all the necessary information and lots of safari-themed ideas – such as free medals, stickers and sponsorship forms.

Please go to https://www.barnardos.org.uk/bigtoddle for more information.

On behalf of the children and families we work with I would like to say a huge thank you.

Keep toddling!

