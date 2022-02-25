A COCAINE dealer, who sold drugs in a North Yorkshire seaside town, has been jailed for more than four years.

Kyle Blades-Wilkinson, of Long Walk, Scarborough, was jailed for four years and two months at York Crown Court on Wednesday (February 23), after admitting supplying cocaine in Scarborough.

The 21-year-old committed the offences between October 2021 and February 2022 while he was still serving a 15-month sentence, suspended for two years, for conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine in the town.

Despite this conviction in April last year, in which he was part of the ‘P-Line’ – a drug network operated by a County Lines gang involving Benjamin Freer, 25, Bradley Taylor, 21, and 20-year-old Alfie Bailey who were jailed for a total of 11 years - he continued to deal drugs.

On this occasion, Blades-Wilkinson was operating the ‘New Deal Line’ in Scarborough. This involved sending out messages using a specific mobile phone number advertising cocaine for sale to drug users in the town.

Detectives were monitoring the dealer line in January and discovered that it was Blades-Wilkinson who was sending out the broadcasts.

He was arrested and charged to court on February 1 2022 where he pleaded guilty.

Officers found two ‘zombie’ knives, three sets of digital scales, dealer bags and four car registration plates inside his bedroom when they searched his home.

He told police he had been dealing to pay off a £1,000 debt to another drug supplier.

Judge Sean Morris, who gave Blades-Wilkinson a chance to stay out of jail following his previous conviction, said: “I’m quite satisfied that you picked up where the others had left off and you carried on your filthy trade, deliberately peddling Class A drugs. You had a distribution network; you were sending out block messages.”

Mr Morris said he was particularly troubled by the discovery of the serrated, machete-like ‘zombie’ knives, which were becoming increasingly common in the drug underworld.

Jailing Blades-Wilkinson for four years and two months, he told him: “You do have some problems. They don’t excuse your behaviour, nor explain it.”