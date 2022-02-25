DEMONSTRATORS took to the streets in York to remember people who have been affected by sexual violence or sexual abuse.

Officers from North Yorkshire Police joined staff and York St John Students' Union from York St John’s university on the Shine a Light Walk through the streets of York last night (February 24).

The walk which was part of the "It's Not Okay" campaign finished at 6pm at the University's main campus in Lord Mayor's Walk where dozens of people paused for a moment of reflection.

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said: "Remember, no matter who you are, how long ago an assault happened or what took place, if you’ve been the victim of rape or sexual assault, our prime concern is to give you the support you need.

"There are many different ways you can report it to us. We understand it can be difficult. You might not be completely sure what happened or how to talk about it.

"Our trained officers and partner organisations are here to listen and work together to support you in any way we can.

"We'll listen, understand and guide you through the investigation process at a pace you're comfortable with, whilst respecting your wishes.

"You can call us on 101, or if you’d like to report online, rather than speaking to an officer by telephone in the first instance, you can securely and confidentially report rape or sexual assault to us online via or website.

"All reports made using this service are reviewed by our 24/7 contact centre within a few hours and an officer will get back to you in a maximum of two days, although usually quicker.

"If you’d like to speak to an officer in person, we can provide a safe and comfortable environment at any of our police stations.

"Or if someone you know has been raped or sexually assaulted and doesn’t feel able to speak to the police yet, please report it yourself using any of the methods above and we’ll record the incident and help you to support the victim if needed.

"It’s important to remember if you or someone in immediate danger, or a crime is taking place or has just happened you should call 999 now and ask for the police We understand though that you may not be ready to talk to us about what has happened.

"In that case, there are charities, groups and organisations who can offer support, advice and ways to report the incident without having to talk directly to us.

"Your information could help us bring the offender to justice and make sure you, and other people in a similar situation, are kept safe."