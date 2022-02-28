A THEATRE is bringing its first tour since national lockdown to York.

York Theatre Royal will be hosting Utopia Theatre’s production of ‘Here’s What She Said to Me’ on March 17 and March 18.

The production has been developed and will be directed by Mojisola Elufowoju who graduated from York St John with a degree in Theatre and Directing in 2011.

She said: “I found almost that I’d found myself when I did that particular course. I knew what I wanted to do. You just try your hand at something, and you just know that something about it feels within the skills you’ve already got.”

Here’s What She Said To Me was written by Oladipo Agboluaje after conversations with Mojisola Elufowoju.

The production will combine drama with music, poetry and more to tell a moving story.

Mojisola Elufowoju said: “We are so excited to finally be able to take our production of Here’s What She Said to Me on tour. Since its first staging in 2020, we always intended to bring the production to audiences across the country.”

Tickets are available here, at the York Theatre Royal website.