Three teenagers have been given suspended jail terms for ganging up on a member of the public and beating him up. .
Jamie Thomas Hodgson, 18, of Acomb Road, York, Kai Miller, 18, of Acomb Road, York, and Bradley John Willis, 19, of Acomb Road, York, pleaded guilty to assaulting a man on January 10 in York.
District judge Adrian Lower told York Magistrates Court it was an “appalling assault on a member of the public in a group attack”.
All three were given a 16-week detention in a young offenders’ institution suspended for two years on conditions.
Each teenager was ordered to do a 90-day nightly curfew from 10.30pm to 6am, do 30 days’ rehabilitative activities and complete 250 hours’ unpaid work.
If any of them fail to do any of the conditions, he can be made to serve the 16-week sentence behind bars. Each defendant may also be made to serve it if they break the law in the next two years.
Each teenager was ordered to pay £150 compensation to the victim and £85 prosecution costs. All three were also ordered to pay a statutory surcharge each of at least £120.
Hodgson admitted possessing cannabis.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.