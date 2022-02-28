EACH week we are shining the spotlight on the independent businesses that really make York special.

This week it is time for York family firm Rae & Rae Opticians in Bishopthorpe Road to step into the limelight!

If you would like to nominate a York trader - or perhaps you run a local business and want to tell us what makes you special - you can tell us more via this online form:

www.yorkpress.co.uk/trader/

Meanwhile, time to meet our Traders of the Week!

Rae & Rae Opticians, run by Georgia and Tracey Rae at 33 Bishopthorpe Road

How long has the business been going?

Rae & Rae opened its doors in December 2020, but our building - 33 Bishy Road - has a proud, 30-year history of serving the local community with expert eyecare, something which we are very much enjoying being a part of. You may remember the building as The Spectacle Gallery in the '90s, then McBrides Opticians which is remained for almost 20 years and - most recently - Cameron Beaumont, where Georgia was the main optometrist for over two and a half years before being given the exciting opportunity to take over the business with the help from her family.

What does it sell?

Rae & Rae offer private, NHS and children's eye exams, designer, independent and children's eyewear, contact lens fits, subscriptions and aftercare, eyewear consultations, prescription and non-prescription sunglasses and even audiology clinics on Mondays through the Hearing Care Partnership. In terms of glasses, we strive to stock smaller, independent brands, championing British eyewear and brands with strong eco-credentials and ethics.

Tell us why this trader/business is special? How does it stand out from others?

We worked hard last year to secure exclusivity with several leading sustainable brands, carving out a niche in the York area as a stockist of environmentally-friendly eyewear. Three of our newest brands - FEB31st, ECO and Hemp - offer our eco-conscious patients a fantastic choice of sustainable material options: bio-based acetate, ocean-plastic, recycled metal, wood and hemp. We love that our patients can express their style while also being part of positive change for the planet.

How has it adapted during the Covid-19 crisis?

As a healthcare provider we were fortunate to be able to remain open throughout all the recent lockdowns with the exception of the first one, but have put several practices in place to help keep both staff and patients safe. We have been working by appointment only, ensuring social distancing can be adhered to in our small practice. We continue to ask all visitors to wear a mask, as well as all staff. We invested in a frame sterilisation unit to ensure all frames are thoroughly cleaned after being handled, and likewise extended appointment times to allow for a full clean down between patients. Naturally hand sanitising stations have been placed around the practice. We have gone above and beyond to ensure Rae & Rae has remained a safe space for people to receive their essential eyecare.

Has it won any awards. If so what and when?

Last year we were crowned UK's Fashion Practice of the Year at the prestigious Optician Awards, an annual ceremony organised by respected industry publication Optician to recognise excellence in optics. Our amazing Dispensing Optician, Lesley, was also shortlisted for Dispensing Optician of the Year at the same awards. Judges were looking for a practice that is proactive in sourcing products that make them stand out, and ultimately praised our "bold approach to eyewear." We have since been shortlisted in the Micro Business of the Year category for the FSB Celebrating Small Business Awards in Yorkshire and the Humber.

What is your favourite story/anecdote about this business/trader?

Optometry is in our blood! Georgia's grandfather, Graham Whiteley, ran a successful family opticians in Daventry for over 30 years. And his father before him, Maurice Whiteley, was also an optometrist. Much has changed in optometry since Georgia's great grandfather was practising, but passion, expertise, excellent customer service and friendliness is something that has certainly been passed down through the generations!

Be our next Trader of the Week

If you would like to nominate a York trader you can tell us more via this online form:

www.yorkpress.co.uk/trader/