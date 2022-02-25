A RENOWNED musician has announced a UK tour for July 2022, marking his first extended run of show dates for a decade.
Visiting York Barbican on July 19, the welsh multi-instrumentalist John Cale will perform songs from throughout his career, which is now in its sixth decade and has earned him an international reputation as a musical pioneer.
After devoting his formative musical years to classical and avant-garde music, Cale formed The Velvet Underground with Lou Reed in 1965. The band’s legacy was heralded in Todd Hayne’s critically acclaimed documentary ‘The Velvet Underground’ last year.
As a solo artist, he has released 16 studio albums, encompassing various genres and styles, such is his talent as a multi-instrumentalist and songwriter, including the acclaimed ‘Paris 1919’, which celebrates its 50th anniversary next year - and his most recent album, 2016’s ‘M:FANS’.
His list of credits as a producer and collaborator could easily be mistaken for a who’s who guide to cultural icons, with Cale having contributed to releases by Brian Eno, Patti Smith, The Stooges, Squeeze, Happy Mondays, Siouxsie and the Banshees, Super Furry Animals and Manic Street Preachers.
Tickets for John Cale's show at York Barbican are available on the venue's website.
