A TRAIN firm are set to install 100 more defibrillators at stations - taking the total number on the train operator’s network to 189.
Lifesaving defibrillators are being introduced at railway stations by Northern across the North East and West to help save people in cardiac arrest.
Every defibrillator has step by step spoken instructions built in which explain how to use it on someone in an emergency. Computers inside the defibrillators work to analyse a person’s heart rhythms to find out if an electric shock is needed. Electrodes then automatically deliver the shock if required.
Chris Jackson, regional director at Northern said: “All our defibrillators are in public places and they are of huge benefit, not only to those travelling with us, but also the communities we serve.
"Our aim is to make a positive impact for the North and we will continue to work hard to introduce defibrillators at even more of our stations.”
The life-saving units will be added to a national register and training will be offered to station staff along with local communities.
The Rail Station Alliance provided funding to support the scheme. In addition, Network Rail funded the installation of 38 new defibrillators in 2021.
