A NATIONAL Trust garden in York, at the former home of the Terry's family, has reopened to visitors.
The public can now return to Goddards garden, hidden away on the edge of York Racecourse, as it reopens four days a week.
Goddards is the former family home of Noel Terry, of the famous Terry’s of York chocolate firm. The family created their home within sight of the factory and the clock tower can be seen from the orchard across the racecourse.
Tom Longridge, senior gardener, said: “Despite the challenges of the last few years, thanks to the volunteer team we’ve been able to continue to care for the garden and look forward to welcoming visitors back on a more regular basis.”
The five-acre gardens are arranged in a series of garden rooms, a nod to the Arts and Crafts movement that inspired the architecture of the house.
From March to October, the garden will be open between Thursday and Sunday from 11am – 4pm.
