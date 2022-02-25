A NEW GUEST for an upcoming York music show has been announced.
As previously reported by the Press, Duran Duran will be playing live at Castle Howard on Friday, June 17.
It has recently been announced that Dry Cleaning will feature as special guests for the upcoming massive outdoor summer show.
Dry Cleaning are a band from South London that formed in 2018. Their debut album, ‘New Long Leg’, was released last year to much praise and commercial success.
They will be another lead band for the event alongside Duran Duran.
Speaking on Duran Duran, Co-Chairman of Castle Howard, The Hon. Nick Howard, said: “It’s a delight to welcome Duran Duran to Castle Howard. The breathtaking south front of the house will form a perfect backdrop for them to perform their timeless songs and transport us into the world of Duran Duran.”
Tickets to the event are available here.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.