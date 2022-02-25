FIREFIGHTERS were called to a flat fire in York.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called in at just before 6pm last night (February 24) to Hewley Avenue in Tang Hall in York after reports of a building fire.
A spokesman for the service said: "Crews responded to flat fire and deployed breathing apparatus wearers immediately.
"Occupant of flat was not trapped inside but had experienced smoke inhalation.
"Crews administered oxygen to male and extinguished the fire which is believed to have started in the bedroom.
"The cause of fire is unknown at this time."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.