ONE lane is closed on a major road this morning (February 25) after a lorry fire.
Emergency services are on the scene at the A1(M).
Sgt Paul Cording from North Yorkshire Police said: "One lane is now closed at the A1M Northbound between Baldersby junction 50 and Leeming, junction 51 due to a HGV fire.
"Please take care in the area and allow extra time on your commute this morning."
A spokesman for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "We were called in at 4am to the A1 Northbound, between Baldersby and Leeming.
"Crews from Bedale, Ripon and Boroughbridge along with an officer attended and dealt with a fire to a heavy goods vehicle on the hard shoulder.
"The fire was in the main trailer, and the front cab had been moved away from fire.
"Crews used two hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.
"The incident has been left in hands of the police."
