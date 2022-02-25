A DRIVER tested positive for drugs after a roadside stop.
North Yorkshire Police say they stopped a Ford Fusion on the A19 and the driver failed a drugs test.
Traffis constable David Minto said: "We stopped the car on the A19 at Escrick near York and found the front nearside tyre was in a very poor state.
"The driver then tested positive on a DrugWipe for cannabis.
"We obtained a blood specimen and it's been sent away for analysis."
