A DOG has been reunited with its owner after being rescued from a car which had been stolen from York - and which had then crashed after being stopped by police using a stinger.

North Yorkshire Police said that the Doberman was in a Range Rover which was stolen from York city centre earlier today.

Shortly after the force had received a 999 phone call reporting the theft, the vehicle was sighted by officers as it was leaving the city towards Selby on the A19, said a spokesperson.

They said that the vehicle failed to stop for officers and was later brought to a halt with the use of a stinger device on the A163 at North Duffield, near Selby.

"Thankfully, despite the driver leaving the road and crashing the vehicle in a field, nobody was seriously injured in the collision,"they said.

"The dog was safely reunited with its owner shortly after its traumatic experience."

They said that a 29 year old man from the York area was arrested by officers and remained in police custody.

They added that the A163 was closed for a short time whilst police dealt with the recovery of the vehicle.