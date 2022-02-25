PUPILS at a York school have been told they no longer have to cover their faces when in communal areas.
Steve Lewis, head of Fulford School, said that ever since they returned from lockdown, pupils had been wearing facial coverings in communal areas.
"Pupils have been brilliant in supporting our requests and deserve much credit," he said in a letter to parents.
"I now feel we are in a position, for the first time in two years, to make the wearing of face coverings in inside communal areas an individual choice for each child and member of staff.
"This is in line with the current rates of infection, which have stabilised, and the expected further removal of national restrictions over half term.
"We will monitor rates of infections and if it becomes necessary to return to a full expectation of use we will."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.