A TRAFFIC Constable has spoken of the 'grim task' he faced in telling parents that their son had died in a crash on a North Yorkshire road.
TC David Minto, of North Yorkshire Police, said his thoughts and condolences were with the family and friends of the 'lad' who had died in the collision near Malton.
"A truly awful time for them," he said.
"I was crewed with TC Hayes last night. We assisted with the fatal RTC near Malton.
"Always a grim task delivering a death message; especially so when you’re knocking at the parents’ door."
He urged people to help with the police appeal for information and witnesses after the two vehicle collision on Leavening Brow at a cross-roads at about 6pm on Wednesday, in which a black Range Rover collided with a black Isuzu Rodeo.
Police have said that the driver of the Range Rover was taken to hospital by ambulance and the driver of the Isuzu was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers are appealing to anyone, including motorists with dashcam footage, who saw either vehicle driving in the area prior to the collision, or who witnessed the incident, to come forward.
They urged anyone driving in the area at the time to check their dashcam footage in case they had captured the vehicle on camera prior to the crash but may be unaware.
Anyone with information should phone 101 or email Nicola.Gill@northyorkshire.police.uk
