YORK’S Mansion House was lit up in the yellow and blue of the Ukrainian flag this evening, in a sign of solidarity with the Ukrainian people.
The colours spilled out from recessed lights over the bottom half of the official residence of the Lord Mayor of York.
Council leader Keith Aspden said it was a way to show that York people extended their ‘support and solidarity’ to the people of Ukraine follwing the Russian attack today.
Last November, both Cllr Aspden and Lord Mayor Cllr Chris Cullwick welcomed the Mayor of Lviv, Andriy Sadovyi, and his colleagues to York to discuss shared cultural, economic and local government links.
In a statement today, Cllr Aspden said: “We stand with our Ukrainian friends at this dark and dangerous time.
“We are proud of our links with the city of Lviv and Ukraine and extend our support and solidarity as the people of Ukraine face this horrendous attack.”
Cllr Cullwick added: “As news of this horrendous conflict emerges, we are keeping the people of Ukraine in our thoughts and prayers.
“As a small sign of our support, the Mansion House will be proudly displaying the colours of the Ukrainian flag.”
