VOLUNTEERS have been praised for helping to clean up York Sea Cadets' headquarters after it was badly flooded earlier this week.
The building in Skeldergate is next to the River Ouse and therefore badly affected when the river rises.
Unit Volunteer John Jones said he wanted to 'give a shout out' for all the hard work the other volunteers did on behalf of the Cadets.
"They really do work tirelessly on behalf of York Sea Cadets especially when it comes to the building flooding," he said. "It’s every year now isn’t it?
"There are wonderful volunteers who help with the clean up operation year after year."
He said floodwaters had got in the ground floor this week but there was a pump in the kitchen area.
"As for getting the building ready for meetings, it depends on how quickly we can get the main deck and adjacent areas dried out but it can take weeks."
