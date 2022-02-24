A LARGE tree has fallen down in riverside gardens in York, apparently during the floods.
The tree could be seen this afternoon lying in Tower Gardens, where floodwaters are slowly receding.
It appears to have fallen when the gardens were impassable because of the flooding, removing the dangers which would have been created had people been walking in the gardens.
The tree has pulled its roots and a substantial amount of soil out of the ground, and tree clearance work will be needed by City of York Council.
