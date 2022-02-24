FLOODWATERS are slowly receding in York - but five cars which were swamped in a car park still haven't been removed.
The Environment Agency's Viking recorder said the River Ouse was 3.44 metres above normal summer levels at 4.45pm today, which compares with 4.58 metres when it peaked on Tuesday.
The fall in levels means that Skeldergate is from from flooding and has reopened to traffic.
Some parts of the St George's Field car park are also now free of floodwaters, while shallow water remains in other parts nearer the river, but it remains closed to new vehicles parking.
Ten vehicles which had already been parked were marooned when the river flooded on Monday morning, with five removed later that day.
Five cars remained, and were gradually submerged as the waters rose. Now they have emerged from the water again, and they had still not been taken away by late this afternoon.
