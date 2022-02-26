A NEW bistro and wine bar could open this summer - bringing the 'Bishy Road ' effect to a suburb of York.

The husband and wife team behind York catering company Baba Ganoush are applying to city planners for permission to convert the former Lloyds Bank building in York Road, Acomb, into a wine bar and bistro.

The venue would be called the Ham & Firkin - in honour of a long lost pub of York.

The Lloyds Bank building in Acomb which could be a new bistro and wine bar

It would cater for at least 50 diners inside with 12 to 16 covers at the front of the building, which is nestled between The Greengrocer and Cooplands bakers, in Acomb's main shopping parade.

Ashley Hyde, of Baba Ganoush, is joining forces with her husband, trained chef Matthew Hyde, and friend and drinks expert Greg Harper Watson to bring new life into the former bank and create a new food and drink destination in Acomb. The trio all live in the area. They would continue to run Baba Ganoush as a separate concern.

It follows on from the success of the Bluebird Bakery, which opened its cafe close by in Acomb Road last September. The Laughing Llama in Front Street is also a popular venue, especially for families, said Ashley.

She said: "In Acomb, we already have a florist, a butchers, a Polish and a Caribbean shop as well as the The Crooked Tap pub, the Bluebird Bakery and the Laughing Llama.

"Acomb could be a real hive of activity - just like Bishopthorpe Road."

Bishopthorpe Road, in York's South Bank, has long been hailed as a retail success story on account of its many thriving local, independent businesses, such as the Pig & Pastry and Robinsons cafes.

Model for success: Bishopthorpe Road shops in York's South Bank

Ashley said: "We'd love to work with Acomb Alive and The Crooked Tap and do a local festival."

If planners approve the application, she hoped the Ham & Firkin would be open this summer.

The idea is for it to appeal to families as well as people who want an evening out but don't wish to head into town, she said. The menus would offer a range of small plates, perfect for snacking and sharing, such as fishcakes with poached egg, Sandsend crab sandwiches, York ham Croque Madame, Kedgeree Scotch egg, as well as more substantial meals like pie of the week, cod and chips, and home-made sausages and mash. There would be seasonal puddings too, as well as traditional favourites such as spotted dick and jam roly poly. Produce would be locally sourced. Sunday lunches would be a speciality with joints of beef served on giant platters to the table.

Ashley said: "We want to serve good, wholesome food and really good quality wine and beer.

"We want to do hearty food, packed with nostalgia!"

The interior will reflect a cosy, nostalgic feel too, but with a nod to the 21st century, she said.

To this end, they are collecting old crockery to use in the new place and asked if any Press readers wished to donate platters, bowls, plates and the like, to get in touch. Email: greg@hamandfirkin.co.uk

To check out the application, (ref 22/00278/FUL) visit: https://planningaccess.york.gov.uk/

