YOU'VE heard the story of the tortoise and the hare, but what about the buzzard and the hare?

Lynnette Cammidge, a retiree from Heslington in York, captured this amazing sequence of pictures as the bird of prey tried it's best to get to grips with an adult hare.

She said she took the shots at Barmby Moor and she was actually out looking for hares when she came across the buzzard instead.

"I saw a buzzard land in a field so we pulled over and I lowered my passenger window," said Lynette.

"It was too far away to get any decent photo's but when it started to fly I started to take photo's of the buzzard.

"I was really surprised when it landed next to a hare."

Lynnette Cammidge, above, was in the right place at the right time.

"The hare froze and didn't know what to do and I don't think the buzzard knew what to do either.

"After a couple of minutes the buzzard must have decided that the hare was too big to attack and flew off.

"I was even more surprised when I got home I hadn't seen that the buzzard was chasing the hare .

"The hare was okay afterwards.

"I wish they'd have been closer as the quality of the photo's are poor and I can't hold the camera still at best of times but they're ok for documentary."

Buzzards are large birds with a wingspan of around 120cm and weigh up to 1kg.

They are opportunistic predators and can take a wide variety of prey from small rodents such as voles and mice to large as rabbits, but attempting a hare is a bit more unusual.

