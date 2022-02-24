POLICE are searching for a York man wanted on recall to prison.
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for the public’s help to locate 38-year-old Richard Hurst, who is wanted on recall to prison after breaching his licence conditions.
Despite extensive enquiries, officers have not been able to locate Hurst who we believe to be in York. He also has links to Bridlington and Leeds.
If you have any information which could help them locate Hurst, call 101 and speak to the Force Control Room.
If you see Hurst, do not approach him as he is known to be violent, police said.
Reference number: 12220029032.
