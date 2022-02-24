A tourist took home a driving ban when he used an e-scooter during a visit to York.
British Transport Police stopped Jack Davey, 32, on Station Road near York Railway Station on January 29 when he was riding one of the electric two-wheelers.
They gave him a breath test which returned a reading of 51 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 micrograms.
Davey, of The Jubilee Mill, Upper Blakeridge Lane, Batley in Kirklees, pleaded guilty to drink riding an e-scooter.
At York Magistrates Court, he was banned from driving for 12 months. He was also fined £120 and ordered to pay a £34 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
Driving laws apply to e-scooters in the same way as they apply to cars and lorries. Drink riding one is banned.
The only e-scooters that can be legally ridden on the public roads are the ones hired through Tier. Each has a notice on its stem warning that drink riding is banned.
They can only be hired through an app and the app includes warning that they must not be ridden when under the influence of alcohol or when illegal drugs are in the body.
