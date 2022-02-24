A NEW distillery in York is throwing open its doors to the public for the first time.
York Gin’s new distillery at Poppleton opens to public on Friday (February 25) from 4 to 9pm for a Taproom Night.
It's the first time the public has had the chance to look around and meet the York Gin team in their new home.
York Gin events manager Hannah Fish said: "We’re just about there with the move - so we wanted to invite people along to have a drink, a chat and a nosy.
"It’s an amazing space and we’re really proud of it.
"We’ve made the bar area really welcoming - we have lots of seating and the bar we use for outside events.
"The Taproom Night is a great way to start the weekend with cut-price G&Ts to drink in sight of the still where the gin is actually made.
"The brillIant Dough Disciples will have their pizza truck there and we’ll have a range of local beers and soft drinks too."
The distillery on Great North Way is now producing all the company’s gins after the move from their original distillery at Acaster Malbis.
The distillery’s full address is: Quad 4, Great North Way, Nether Poppleton, YO26 6RN. The distillery is the last building on Great North Way.
