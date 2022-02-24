Three men have been jailed in recent cases at York Magistrates Court for a variety of offences.
Kyren Alfred Child, 26, of Brecksfield, Skelton, was jailed for 14 weeks and banned from driving for three years after admitting driving whilst disqualified on Brecksfield, Skelton, and failure to provide a breath specimen on December 13 at Fulford Road Police Station under drink driving laws. He was also ordered to do a £128 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
Daniel Shaun Eden, 40, of no fixed address, was jailed for six months for carrying a knife in Fishergate, York, and ordered to pay a £128 statutory surcharge. The sentence will be served currently with a three-year prison term he was given in July for attempted house burglary and a shop burglary.
Jamie Adam Kendra, 38, of Gale Lane, Acomb, was jailed for 20 weeks. He admitted harassing one woman, and breaching a domestic violence protection order designed to protect a second woman. He was made subject to a five-year restraining order, banning him from contacting the first woman directly or indirectly and from going into any road where he believes her to be living. He was ordered to pay a £128 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.