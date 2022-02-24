Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has sparked a huge rise in oil prices across Europe.

Following the invasion on Thursday, oil prices rose to above $100 for the first time since 2014.

Russia is the world’s second-largest oil producer and is a major supplier to Europe and the largest supplier of natural gas.

Last week, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss warned Russian's invasion of Ukraine would come at a high economic cost.

She told BBC Breakfast: “First of all, if we did see a war in Ukraine, that would have a very damaging impact on oil and gas prices across Europe. This is why we need to reduce dependence on Russian gas, find alternative sources."

She added: “In fact, in the United Kingdom only 3% of our gas is from Russia, which is different from continental Europe.

“What we’ve done in the UK is we’ve frozen petrol duty for a number of years, saving people £15 on their filling-up of petrol. And we’re working to support families with the cost of living but, of course, a war in Ukraine would do further damage to the European gas market.”

Here is a list of your local petrol stations that are open for 24 hours to help you avoid the queues.

24 – hour petrol stations in York

  • Shell, Hull Road
  • BP, Lawrence Street
  • BP, Tadcaster Road Dringhouses
  • BP London Bridge, Tadcaster Rd
  • BP, A59 Boroughbridge Rd
  • BP, A64
  • BP, Malton Road
  • BP, 50 Barmby Road, Pocklington
  • Co-op Petrol, 10 Great North Way, Nether Poppleton
  • Tesco Petrol Station, Clifton Moor Centre, Stirling Road