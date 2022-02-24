A FUNDRAISING appeal has been launched to support businesses swamped by flooding in Tadcaster - as the town’s football club appeals for help with a big clean up operation.

Streets in the town centre such as Bridge Street and Commercial Street, and also Tadcaster Albion Football Cub, were hit by a severe flood when the River Wharfe overtopped its banks on Sunday night, following heavy weekend rainfall in the Dales catchment.

This was just the latest in a series of such floods to swamp the town centre, the most serious of which happened in December 2015, when the town’s bridge over the river partially collapsed.

There is huge disquiet in the town that improvements to flood defences,planned after the 2015 floods, have still not been built.

Jessica Waddington said she hoped to raise £5,000 through her gofundme online appeal, which she hoped would allow people to ‘share some love and support to our town.’

She said local businesses had suffered severe damage in the flood.

“This is very close to home for me as my family have a salon that sits right by the river,” she said.

She said that since the floods of 2015, the majority of businesses in the town centre had not had any insurance and so had had to take a hit financially when the floods happened, not just through a loss of earnings but also as they need to restore their businesses.

“I feel this is the time now where as a community we can step in and offer help and support to those businesses that are suffering this terrible loss,” she said.

“I am setting up a go fund me page for all those affected with no insurance and hope that we can help soften the blow in some way.”

The appeal, which can be found at www.gofundme.com/f/tadcaster-floods-clean-up-fund, has so far raised more than £1,900 after more than 90 donations to the fund have been made.

Meanwhile, Tadcaster Albion Football Club is appealing for volunteers to come forward at 10am tomorrow (Friday) and again on Saturday to start cleaning up after it was badly flooded by the nearby Wharfe.

“If you fancy some exercise, pop down from 10,” said a spokesperson.

“You will need old clothes and wellies, it will be dirty work! We appreciate your support and help.”

They said that after gaining access to the clubhouse after the floods receded, officials had found that the damage was worse than they had imagined, as 15 inches of water had entered the building, devastating fixtures and fittings.

An appeal has now also been launched in a bid to raise £4,999 to help the club recover from the floods.

The appeal can be found by going to www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/andrew-charlesworth-4