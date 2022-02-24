Drivers are being warned Russia’s decision to invade Ukraine could see petrol prices soar to record prices across the UK.

The RAC has warned the average price of fuel in the UK could rise to £1.60 per litre amid troubles in Ukraine.

Brent crude oil reached highs of $102.48 on Thursday, rising by more than five per cent, after Russian president Vladimir Putin announced an invasion of Ukraine.

The concerning news will concern Brits amid the current cost of living crisis with fuel prices across the UK already at record highs.

Timeline of how Russia invaded Ukraine

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will push UK fuel prices to £1.60 per litre

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: “Russia’s actions will now push petrol pump prices up to £1.50 very soon.

“The question then becomes where will this stop and how much can drivers take, just as many are using their cars more and returning to workplaces.”

He added: “If the oil price was to increase to 110 US dollars, there’s a very real danger the average price of petrol would hit £1.55 a litre.

“This would cause untold financial difficulties for many people who depend on their cars for getting to work and running their lives as it would skyrocket the cost of a full tank to £85.

“At 120 US dollars a barrel – without any change to the exchange rate which is currently at 1.35 US dollars – we would be looking £1.60 a litre and £88 for a full tank.”

Why Russia and Ukraine crisis could see UK oil and gas prices rise

Last week, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss warned Russian's invasion of Ukraine would come at a high economic cost.

She told BBC Breakfast: “First of all, if we did see a war in Ukraine, that would have a very damaging impact on oil and gas prices across Europe. This is why we need to reduce dependence on Russian gas, find alternative sources."

She added: “In fact, in the United Kingdom only 3% of our gas is from Russia, which is different from continental Europe.

“What we’ve done in the UK is we’ve frozen petrol duty for a number of years, saving people £15 on their filling-up of petrol. And we’re working to support families with the cost of living but, of course, a war in Ukraine would do further damage to the European gas market.”

AA predict record fuel prices ‘any time soon’

AA president Edmund King said: “Russia’s attack on Ukraine and resulting geopolitical uncertainty has pushed Brent crude above 100 US dollars per barrel for the first time since 2014.

“This will result in hikes in prices at the pumps.

“New record fuel prices are likely any time soon.”