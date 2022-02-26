A HOTEL in York is inviting you to a night at the movies.
The York Marriott Hotel are transforming their beautiful gardens into an outdoor cinema this summer for people to attend.
From April to September a large cinema screen will be showcasing some of the very best films ever made.
The first three films to be announced are The Greatest Showman, Mamma Mia! and Bridesmaids, showing on April 24, May 14 and June 26 respectively.
The very first of the numerous cinema nights to be held will be done so in collaboration with St Leonard’s Hospice with all profits going towards the hospice.
Tickets are now available for each event that has currently been announced, with tickets to the Greatest Showman being available here, tickets to Mamma Mia! here and tickets to Bridesmaids here.
More information in general can be found here, at the York Marriott Hotel Facebook page.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.