YORK’S Mansion House will be lit up in the colours of the Ukrainian flag tonight, in a sign of solidarity with the Ukrainian people.

Lord Mayor Chris Cullwick has also requested that the Ukrainian flag be flown from the Mansion House.

Council leader Keith Aspden said York people extended their ‘support and solidarity’ to the people of Ukraine follwng what he called an ‘illegal and horrendous attack’ on their country by Russia.

Last November, both Cllr Aspden and Cllr Cullwick welcomed the Mayor of Lviv, Andriy Sadovyi, and his colleagues to York to discuss shared cultural, economic and local government links.

In a statement today, Cllr Aspden said: “We stand with our Ukrainian friends at this dark and dangerous time.

“We are proud of our links with the city of Lviv and Ukraine and extend our support and solidarity as the people of Ukraine face this horrendous attack.

“I know that York’s residents will be keeping Ukraine in their thoughts, and we have reached out to our friends from Lviv to pass on our city’s support and solidarity.”

Then Lord Mayor, Cllr Cullwick, added: “As news of this horrendous conflict emerges, we are keeping the people of Ukraine in our thoughts and prayers.

“As a small sign of our support, the Mansion House will be proudly displaying the colours of the Ukrainian flag.

“During Mayor Sadovyi’s visit to York only a few months ago, we had the chance to discuss the challenges and opportunities facing our two cities. Our links with Lviv and Ukraine are strong and we are standing with our friends now.”