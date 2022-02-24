A VIRTUAL reality wonderland is coming to York's Designer Outlet in an immersive adaptation of Lewis Carroll timeless tale, Alice in Wonderland.
A spokesperson for McArthurGlen Designer Outlet York said it was collaborating with 'world-renowned' Jasmin Vardimon to 'bring dance to everyone through a multi-sensory experience tour.'
They said:" ‘Alice in VR Wonderland’ is an immersive adaptation of the timeless tale by Lewis Carroll, presented through the filter of Jasmin Vardimon’s unique creative process.
"Audiences will be invited to enter a specially designed truck for a 20-minute experience, to step out of the ordinary and into the unexpected, fantastical and fearless world of Alice - a multi-sensory virtual reality experience
"Using a VR headset and 3D sound, audience members will be immersed in a spectacular 360-degree virtual reality wonderland and feel up close with the talented performers of the Jasmin Vardimon Company in this magical, multi-sensory adventure.
"Arriving at York on March 11, the VR experience will stay on site for 10 days before continuing on the tour of all seven McArthurGlen Designer Outlets.
"This project has been made possible with the support of McArthurGlen Designer Outlets, Arts Council England, The Gulbenkian Theatre, Kent County Council and DanceEast."
Tickets can be bought through eventbrite.com.
