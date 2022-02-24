A DRIVER has died following a two-car collision in North Yorkshire - and another had to be taken to hospital.
The incident happened on Leavening Brow at the cross-roads near Malton at around 6pm yesterday (February 23), when a black Range Rover collided with a black Isuzu Rodeo.
The driver of the Range Rover was taken to hospital by ambulance and the driver of the Isuzu was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
North Yorkshire Police officers are appealing to anyone, including motorists with dashcam footage, who saw either vehicle driving in the area prior to the collision, or who witnessed the incident, to come forward.
"If you were driving in the area at the time, please check your dashcam footage in case you have captured the vehicle on camera prior to the crash but may be unaware. The police would ask that any witnesses with footage of the incident save a copy," a spokesperson said.
Anyone who can assist the investigation is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 or email: Nicola.Gill@northyorkshire.police.uk
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number: 12220032433
