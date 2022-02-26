DOZENS of venues have signed up for York Restaurant Week - with tempting offers from as little as £5.

Back, and promising to be bigger and better, the seven-day event involves 60 restaurants offering discounted deals in the latest bid to entice people to try new places.

York Restaurant Week runs from March 7 to 13 across the city centre with special offers ranging from a coffee and cake to three-course gourmet dinners.

Newcomers to York’s hospitality scene are among those getting involved, including Howl, Forage, Heavenly Desserts, Vitoria, Impossible York, Tabanco by Ambiente and Spark traders Slow Ride, Tiro and Frango Eduardo.

This spring event follows the success of previous restaurant weeks in York, with 5,748 vouchers downloaded in April 2019, worth £77,820 to York businesses.

The following March 2020, diners downloaded 9,125 vouchers which equated to £107,625 for hospitality businesses. Last October 2021, in a welcome boost to the sector, 7,248 vouchers were downloaded, worth £94,555 to venues.

The York Business Improvement District organises the event as part of its efforts to enhance the city centre by ensuring it is a welcoming place to visit with an attractive programme of events.

The week was initially set up to celebrate York’s food and drink scene, and has gone from strength to strength.

“After a difficult couple of years, we’re delighted that restaurant week has bounced back to pre-pandemic levels with 60 venues participating,” said event co-ordinator and BID business manager, Chris Bush.

“There are much-loved York institutions as well as new names taking part this year, and a great range of offers for all tastes and budgets.”

Zaap Thai is taking part.

Participating restaurants are hoping that diners will step outside their comfort zone and try something new during York Restaurant Week.

Chris added: “This is a great opportunity for those who work in the city to have an affordable lunchtime treat, or for families and friends to dine out together on a budget.”To take advantage of the offers, visit www.yorkrestaurantweek.co.uk to find the details of all participating venues and fixed price menus of either £5, £10, £15 or £20.

Offers include coffee and donut for £5 at Doe Bakehouse to three tapas and a drink for £15 at Tabanco by Ambiente, or two courses for £20 at the Refectory at The Principal. Vouchers are valid until March 13, 2022.

Tuck into afternoon tea at Middletons Hotel

There is no limit to the amount of offers they can access, and vouchers are free to download.

Customers are advised to book ahead, and check whether any terms and condition apply to their chosen offer.

Offers are subject to availability. On arrival at the restaurant present your voucher to a member of staff either on your phone or a printed copy. Each diner needs to have a voucher.

So how does it work?