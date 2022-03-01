MORE tributes have been paid to a talented York chef who has died aged 50.

Andrew 'Noddy' Hagan passed away on January 13 after being diagnosed with cancer shortly before his 50th birthday last year.

He leaves his partner of 16 years Agne Bielskute, their daughter Mia, 13, siblings Mick, Ian, Gail, Gillian, Marc, Sean, and twin brother Kevin.

Andrew grew up in Clifton and Acomb and attended five different York schools: Burdyke Infants, Kingsway Junior, Acomb Secondary Modern, Oaklands and Canon Lee.

A self-taught chef, he rose through the ranks of the hospitality industry after starting as a pot washer.

During his career, he worked the Knavesmire Manor Hotel, where he became head chef and was awarded 2 AA Rosettes. He also worked at the Crown Inn at Ouseburn before settling at The Victoria in Cattal.

He lived and worked at The Victoria at Cattal, with Agne. He was a keen golfer - and friend and boss Steve Balcombe, owner of The Victoria, is one of several people who left messages in The Press's online book of condolence for Andrew.

Steve left this tribute and shared a photo of Andrew on the golf course, captioned: "First tee at Brancepeth Castle with the Victoria Golf Society".

He said: "Hope that there are plenty of golf courses up there Noddy, and Fosters on draught! They will soon find out that you're a bandit off 19. See you up there one day hopefully. Missing you, Balky"

Richard Harris, of Clifton, York, left this message: "Grew up as a kid with Kev and Andy, had some great times. Gone way too soon. Thoughts with you all."

Susan Cook (Airstone), posted: "So sorry to hear this sad news. Condolences to the Hagan family. I knew Andrew, Kevin and Marc when we were younger. A sad loss to a wonderful family."

And Andrew's cousin Julie McComish posted: "Andrew you will be sadly missed by all who knew you. I still can't believe you have gone but will always have my memories of us growing up together and the laughs we shared. Your loving cousin Juedrops xxxxxx."