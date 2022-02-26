A YORK penthouse apartment within the City Walls with concierge service is on the market.
The modern penthouse floor apartment is situated within the City Walls in the Hudson Quarter apartment complex on Toft Green, a stone’s throw away from the railway station and city centre.
The two double-bedroom flat is on the market at an asking price of £795,000.
Ben Hudson, Director of Hudson Moody estate agents said: "This apartment lies in the exclusive Hudson quarter development overlooking the City Walls close to York’s Railway station and city centre .
"It is likely to appeal to young professionals and downsizers looking to take advantage of City living, enjoy the excellent restaurants close by on Micklegate and be well connected via the railway.
"The apartment has been finished to the highest standards and enjoys the benefit of Concierge service."
The apartment can be reached either by the communal stairs or lift, complete with oak underfloor heating and an open plan kitchen and dining area, with quartz stone worktops, matching splashbacks and breakfast bar.
Views of the walls and city centre can be enjoyed from the private balcony and the full height windows - although the property owner can also benefit from the communal garden.
Both bedrooms have internally illuminated wardrobes and drawer units, and one has an ensuite bathroom.
The other bathroom has a built in vanity unit and heated towel rail.
Those interested can contact Hudson Moody, Micklegate estate agents on 01904 200036.
