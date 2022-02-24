York Outer MP Julian Sturdy has called on the UK to strengthen sanctions against Russia to ensure Putin's 'wicked tyranny' does not succeed.
In a statement to The Press this morning, Mr Sturdy said: "Britain and her allies must be unequivocal in our unrelenting support for Ukraine and our strong condemnation of Russia's evil and unprovoked aggression.
"The West will proudly stand shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine and will not let Putin's wicked tyranny succeed.
"Putin may think he can act with impunity, but we must respond robustly by bolstering existing sanctions to cripple his support network while providing necessary aid to Ukraine. "The message must be clear - that we will completely isolate Russia alongside any country that facilitates their illegal occupation of a sovereign nation.
"Putin, Russia and their allies will be made to pay for their crimes against innocent Ukrainian men and women."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.